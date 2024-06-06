Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Sprinklr has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

