Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

