SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $164.40

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.40 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 686067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.60 ($2.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,280.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,811.02). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

