Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

