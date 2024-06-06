State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

