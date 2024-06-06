Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,776 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRU stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

