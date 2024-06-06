Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOO. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,146 shares of company stock worth $2,863,385. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

