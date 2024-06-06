Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

