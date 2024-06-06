Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB opened at $20.09 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

