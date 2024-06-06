Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.