Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after buying an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,690,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,825,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,461,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.