Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 52.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.52, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.