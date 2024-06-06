Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,560 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,320. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

