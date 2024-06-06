Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.