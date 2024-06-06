Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

