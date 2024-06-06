Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

CAG opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.