Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $592,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,735,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,962,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,953,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.