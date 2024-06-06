Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $592,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,735,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,962,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,953,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000.
Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance
Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.
Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.