Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 217,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
