Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 820,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

