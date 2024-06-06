Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS:XDQQ opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

