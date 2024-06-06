Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK stock opened at $114.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

