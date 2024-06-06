Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 520 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

