Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $24,308,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3,595.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 443,335 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $9,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:BAUG opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

