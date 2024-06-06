Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

