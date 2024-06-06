Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,526 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Acushnet worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

