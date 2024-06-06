Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 22,471 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $605,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -158.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

