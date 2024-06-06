Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,855 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $498.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.37. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.