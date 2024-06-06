Stifel Financial Corp Buys 63,923 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,923 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of Royce Value Trust worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

