Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $321.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.