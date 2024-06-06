Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of LCI Industries worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

