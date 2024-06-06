Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

