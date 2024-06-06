Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

