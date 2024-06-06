Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Chord Energy worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $143.69 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

