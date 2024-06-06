Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

