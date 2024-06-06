Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $61,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

