Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.