Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

