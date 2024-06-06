Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,615 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $256.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

