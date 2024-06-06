Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,466 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.