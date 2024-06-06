Stifel Financial Corp Sells 73,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,852 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,128,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,240,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,820,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

