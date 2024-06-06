Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

In other news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Stoneridge Stock Up 1.8 %

SRI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

