Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 18480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 451,312.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Stratasys by 41.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 96.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.