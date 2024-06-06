Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $52.74

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.74, but opened at $56.50. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 815,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -73.12.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 291,503 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

