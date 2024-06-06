Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 267174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

