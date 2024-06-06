T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.69. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 172,692 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

