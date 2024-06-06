TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,147 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.50 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

