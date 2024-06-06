TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Papa John’s International worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $102,786,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 193,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 175.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 128,016 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

