TD Asset Management Inc Buys 2,431 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DGX opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

