TD Asset Management Inc Buys 28,220 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 123.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,351 shares of company stock worth $10,037,127. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

