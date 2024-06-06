TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,817,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

